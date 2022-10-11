See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Del Cid works at Retina Group of Florida in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Group of Florida
    4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 190-N, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 894-7020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Retina Group of Florida
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 425, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis - Short Stature - Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Great service
    — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD
    About Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407037872
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    • University of Texas, San Antonio
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinical Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Cid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Cid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Cid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Cid has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Cid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Cid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Cid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Cid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Cid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

