Overview

Dr. Mario Del Cid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Del Cid works at Retina Group of Florida in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.