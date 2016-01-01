See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Mario Davila, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
38 years of experience
Dr. Mario Davila, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS.

Dr. Davila works at Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. in Huntsville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Health Care - Huntsville
    751 Pleasant Row NW, Huntsville, AL 35816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-6311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mario Davila, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881687929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davila works at Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Davila’s profile.

    Dr. Davila has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

