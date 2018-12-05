Dr. Mario Cruz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mario Cruz Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Cruz Jr works at
Locations
Y-HEP Health Center1207 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 344-1632
- 2 2011 N Mascher St, Philadelphia, PA 19122 Directions (215) 525-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz Jr?
he is a wonderful doctor
- English
- 1962628677
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Cruz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Jr.
