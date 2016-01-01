Dr. Cornacchione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Cornacchione, DO
Overview
Dr. Mario Cornacchione, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Cornacchione works at
Locations
Riverview Orthotics Prosthetics Inc220 S River St Ste 101, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 262-0664
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Cornacchione, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194807503
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornacchione accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornacchione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornacchione speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornacchione. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornacchione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornacchione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornacchione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.