Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
30 years of experience
Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Cordaro works at ProHealth Care, Staten Island,NY in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ProHEALTH Care
    3894 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312

  Richmond University Medical Center
  Staten Island University Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Aug 25, 2020
    I had an amazing experience visiting Dr Cordaro. He is always willing to listen to your fears and concerns and gives the best advice possible.
    Amaka Odoh Cousin — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1285764506
    New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cordaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cordaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cordaro works at ProHealth Care, Staten Island,NY in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cordaro's profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

