Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO
Overview
Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
ProHEALTH Care3894 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (347) 562-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience visiting Dr Cordaro. He is always willing to listen to your fears and concerns and gives the best advice possible.
About Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285764506
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordaro speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordaro.
