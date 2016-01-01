Dr. Claros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Claros, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Claros, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Claros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Anesthesia Care1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Claros?
About Dr. Mario Claros, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164425682
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Claros accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Claros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Claros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Claros works at
Dr. Claros has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.