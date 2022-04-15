Overview

Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Castellanos works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

