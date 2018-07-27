See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Mario Carin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mario Carin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Dr. Carin works at Milestones Pediatrics, Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Milestones Pediatrics, Las Vegas
    5120 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 534-0081
    Milestones Pediatrics
    5105 E Sahara Ave Ste 134, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 534-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2018
    I met Dr Carin at another practice when I first moved to Las Vegas and have followed him ever since. He is a wonderful Doctor and myself and my children all love him. I have since moved all the way to the other side of town, but still continue to take my children there. I have seen a couple of other Docters at his first parctice and none compare to the level of care. He is wonderful with my kids and with me. Always takes the time to stay and answer any and all questions. And no wait with ap
    Kim S in NV — Jul 27, 2018
    Dr. Mario Carin, MD
    About Dr. Mario Carin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1578610101
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency

