Dr. Mario Cardinale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Lourdes Physician Group OBGYN Hospitalist4600 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 521-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is so sweet. Listens to everything you have to say. He is never in a rush. VERY GOOD LOOKING LOL (:
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Cardinale has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardinale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.
