Dr. Mario Carcamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Carcamo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Catholic University School Of Medicine|Universidad De Santiago De Chile, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Carcamo works at
Locations
Mario Carcamo MD Inc4440 Brockton Ave Ste 420, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 356-7533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Carcamo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital|Chldns Hospital Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Catholic University School Of Medicine|Universidad De Santiago De Chile, Facultad De Medicina
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carcamo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carcamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carcamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carcamo works at
Dr. Carcamo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carcamo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carcamo.
