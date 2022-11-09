Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brkaric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brkaric works at
Locations
Indiana Spine Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 310, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After years of multiple doctors and thousands spent on chiropractics Dr Brkaric listened study tests found the cause explained the risks and potential good or bad outcome. 10 years later I have pain which is not unusual but it’s not where it was it’s not as bad as it was and all in all my surgery was a tremendous success and I would highly recommend him for spinal surgery.
About Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669428645
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Kings County Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brkaric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brkaric accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brkaric has seen patients for Scoliosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brkaric on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brkaric. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brkaric.
