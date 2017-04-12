Dr. Mario Ammirati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammirati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Ammirati, MD
Dr. Mario Ammirati, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Ammirati works at
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Dr. Ammirati gave me my life back! He listens, and takes time to explain.
About Dr. Mario Ammirati, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ammirati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammirati speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammirati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammirati.
