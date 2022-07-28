Overview

Dr. Mario Almeida, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Almeida works at Mario A Almeida MD in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Anxiety and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.