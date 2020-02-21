Dr. Alinea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Alinea, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Alinea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of St. Thomas and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Multicare Occupational Medicine - Tacoma3124 S 19th St Ste 110, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 459-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and understands my symptoms and condition. He coordinates my care with other physicians and therapists. I feel supported and cared for by Dr. Alinea.
About Dr. Mario Alinea, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093810459
Education & Certifications
- St. Johns Hospital, Detroit, Mi
- University of St. Thomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alinea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alinea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alinea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alinea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alinea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alinea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.