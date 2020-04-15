Dr. Mario Alcantara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcantara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Alcantara, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Alcantara, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Alcantara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Colorectal Center225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 212-6202
-
2
South Texas Colorectal Center311 Camden St Ste 501, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 212-6202
-
3
South Texas Colorectal Center4103 N Loop 1604 E Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 212-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alcantara?
Dr. Alcantera has saved my life, both literally and figuratively. Throughout my life (45 years) I have seen DOZENS of specialists with no answers, no relief nor any concern. In 2018, my new primary doctor referred me to Dr. Alcantera and told me, "If anyone can help you, it is this doctor. If he can't help you, no one can." In the first 5 minutes of my appointment with Dr. Alcantera, I knew he was the answer to my prayers, and I was right. Within 3 short months, he diagnosed my condition and performed surgery. I went from pain, sickness, and misery to actual being able to function and enjoy life. Dr. Alcantera genuinely cares for his patients and is an amazing doctor. 5 stars are not nearly enough!!
About Dr. Mario Alcantara, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609039049
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alcantara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alcantara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcantara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcantara works at
Dr. Alcantara has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alcantara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alcantara speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcantara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcantara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alcantara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alcantara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.