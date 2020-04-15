Overview

Dr. Mario Alcantara, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Alcantara works at South Texas Colorectal Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.