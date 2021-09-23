Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE.
Locations
Upin1240 S Telshor Blvd Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough and takes time with each patient.
About Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730216003
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguilar speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
