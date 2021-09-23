Overview

Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE.



Dr. Aguilar works at Mario R Aguilar MD PC in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.