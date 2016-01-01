See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mario Aguado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Aguado works at Mario Aguado MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mario Aguado MD PA
    1800 SW 27th Ave Ste 602, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-2308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mario Aguado, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861678971
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

