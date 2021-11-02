Dr. Marino Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marino Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marino Molina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Morning Star Cmhc7811 Coral Way Ste 106, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 412-0138Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Integrity Behavioral Health160 NW 176th St Ste 344, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Directions (305) 816-6300
Marino Molina, MD & Associates, PA625 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 681-7789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Molina is awesome!!! I found Dr. Molina online because my previous doctor stopped taking Ambetter insurance. I went to see 2 doctors before Molina and my anxiety didn't get better. I would say that he is a blessed for me because just a person who has suffered anxiety know what is it. Thanks Dr. you have a good heart and like to help people.
About Dr. Marino Molina, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Saint Elizabeth Hospital, Washington, Dc
- Providence Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY FEDERICO VILLARREAL / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.