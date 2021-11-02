See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Marino Molina, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marino Molina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Molina works at Morning Star Cmhc in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Gardens, FL and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morning Star Cmhc
    7811 Coral Way Ste 106, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-0138
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Integrity Behavioral Health
    160 NW 176th St Ste 344, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 816-6300
  3. 3
    Marino Molina, MD & Associates, PA
    625 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 681-7789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Elimination Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Selective Mutism Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Doctor Molina is awesome!!! I found Dr. Molina online because my previous doctor stopped taking Ambetter insurance. I went to see 2 doctors before Molina and my anxiety didn't get better. I would say that he is a blessed for me because just a person who has suffered anxiety know what is it. Thanks Dr. you have a good heart and like to help people.
    Katerine Estrada — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Marino Molina, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427114255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    • Saint Elizabeth Hospital, Washington, Dc
    Internship
    • Providence Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY FEDERICO VILLARREAL / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marino Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

