Overview

Dr. Marino Molina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Molina works at Morning Star Cmhc in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Gardens, FL and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.