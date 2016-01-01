Dr. Marinilda Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marinilda Rodriguez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marinilda Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Locations
Marinilda Rodriguez Dpm101 S 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 664-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marinilda Rodriguez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
