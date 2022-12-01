Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahakyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Sahakyan works at
Locations
Physicians for Women's Health345 N Main St Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 561-7228
Physician for Womens Health LLC704 Hebron Ave Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 561-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, efficient and thorough. Very easy to talk to
About Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1447367065
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
