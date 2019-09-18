See All Pediatricians in Arcadia, CA
Pediatrics
5 (5)
Dr. Marinda Tu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tu works at Optum in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Optum
    450 E Huntington Dr Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Dermatitis
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Dermatitis

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Tu has been wonderful to my two daughters. Her patience when addressing both the patient and parents is remarkably good. We are saddened to leave her after several years under her care but no longer in the area. Her friendliness and smile are always present BTW.
    About Dr. Marinda Tu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518069608
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
