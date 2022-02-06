Overview

Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Zabezhanskaya works at Medical and Dermatology Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.