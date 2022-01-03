See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Marina Waisman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marina Waisman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Dr. Waisman works at Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marina Waisman MD Steven Yale MD PA
    17407 Bridge Hill Ct Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 971-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marina Waisman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366471229
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waisman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waisman works at Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Waisman’s profile.

    Dr. Waisman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.