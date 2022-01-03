Dr. Waisman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Waisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Waisman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Dr. Waisman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marina Waisman MD Steven Yale MD PA17407 Bridge Hill Ct Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 971-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waisman?
More than just pushing pills. She listens and gets patients involved in the decision making of medication plans.. I've been to a few but she's been the best
About Dr. Marina Waisman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366471229
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waisman works at
Dr. Waisman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waisman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.