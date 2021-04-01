See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Garland, TX
Geriatric Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marina Vengalil, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi University Medical College, Kottayam, Kerala, India and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Vengalil works at Dallas Internal Medicine Specialists in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Osteoporosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Internal Medicine Specialists
    601 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 145, Garland, TX 75042
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Vengalil is very professional, caring, listens well to her patients, treats them with respect. She is very knowledgeable and shares her knowledge when treating her patients. I definitely recommend her to all my family and friends.
    — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Marina Vengalil, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    English
    1396770947
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Stonybrook, NY Geriatric Medicine
    New York Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, Ny
    Mahatma Gandhi University Medical College, Kottayam, Kerala, India
    Geriatric Medicine
