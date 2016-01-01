Dr. Tourkova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Locations
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC795 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-5161
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 677-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Tourkova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tourkova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tourkova speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tourkova. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tourkova.
