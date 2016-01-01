See All Psychiatrists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD

Psychiatry
2 (5)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Tourkova works at Central Revitalizing Psychiatry of New Jersey in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    795 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-5161
  2. 2
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 677-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Marina Tourkova, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386790038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tourkova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tourkova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tourkova. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tourkova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tourkova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tourkova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

