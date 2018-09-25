Dr. Marina Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Thompson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
1
Fairhope Pediatrics Inc.19087B GREENO RD, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-5568
2
Children's Urgent Care LLC500 Cahaba Park Cir Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 848-2273
3
Urgent Care For Children6883 US Highway 90 Ste 108, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 318-2601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Thompson is a best doctor out of this group. She takes her time and is very caring . If I could give her a 10+ I would .
About Dr. Marina Thompson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437280062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
