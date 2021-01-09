Dr. Marina Shtern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Shtern, MD
Dr. Marina Shtern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Forest Hills Podiatric Medical Group7111 110th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Flushing Hosp Med Ctr Hcd7315 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shtern has a soothing quality about her. No complaints here.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1093870388
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
