Overview

Dr. Marina Russo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|So Il University School Of Med



Dr. Russo works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.