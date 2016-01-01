Overview

Dr. Marina Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Angela Vo, MPAS, PA-C in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.