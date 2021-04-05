Dr. Marina Ostroukhova is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostroukhova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Ostroukhova
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Ostroukhova is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Ostroukhova works at
Locations
Aloha Allergy & Immunology LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 603, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-2712
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So Dr Ostroukhova was so helpful and she was super knowledgeable, she answered all of my questions regarding my condition in a way that made sense to me. Thank you Dr O!
About Dr. Marina Ostroukhova
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043482706
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostroukhova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostroukhova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostroukhova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostroukhova works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostroukhova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostroukhova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostroukhova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostroukhova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.