Dr. Marina Oks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Oks, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Lugansk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Bensonhurst2310 65th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 998-0100
Century Medical & Dental Center Inc.260 AVENUE X, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-8855Wednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Century Medical Dental Center Inc.200 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for having my grandmother-in-law be a patient of Dr Oks. My grandmother in law is in her 80s and has numerous medical issues that were not properly addressed, until we met Dr Oks. Her health took a turn for the better because of the care which Dr Oks provided and continues to provide. Dr Oks is compassionate, meticulous and takes the time to explain everything from our goals of care to the upside and downside of each treatment option. On top of it, she really cares. She treats my grandmother in law as if she was family. I have never had the pleasure of seeing such good medicine being practiced before I've met Dr Oks.
About Dr. Marina Oks, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1891790903
Education & Certifications
- Lugansk State Medical Institute
