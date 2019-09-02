Dr. Marina Novikova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novikova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Novikova, DO
Overview
Dr. Marina Novikova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Novikova was the neurologist who evaluated by mother in the memory clinic with dementia. My mother has never been an easy person to deal with but Dr Novikova did an amazing job explaining things to her and I both. Initially it was confusing trying to get the appointment schedule with the memory clinic but once my mother was established patient follow up has been amazing. The social work support and resources have been invaluable. Sandy in the office is quick to respond to phone calls.
About Dr. Marina Novikova, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1821257213
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novikova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novikova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novikova has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Cognitive Function Testing and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novikova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Novikova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novikova.
