Dr. Marina Neystat, MD
Dr. Marina Neystat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatologic Institute Moscow Russia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Advanced Medical Care, Queens10124 Queens Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (888) 896-2286
Advanced Medical Care, Brooklyn1725 E 12th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (888) 896-2286
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm101 24 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-8881
Advanced Medical Care Pllc1117 Brighton Beach Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 998-9900
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Best doctors
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Polish, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
- 1124013990
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Moscow Med Stomatologic Institute Moscow Russia
Dr. Neystat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neystat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neystat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neystat works at
Dr. Neystat has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neystat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neystat speaks Hebrew, Polish, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Neystat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neystat.
