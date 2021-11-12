Overview

Dr. Marina Neystat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatologic Institute Moscow Russia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Neystat works at ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.