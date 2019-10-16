Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesterenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nesterenko works at
Locations
1
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC795 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-5161
2
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 677-3366
3
Palma Sola Medical Associates2227 59TH ST W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 462-3876Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
McLean Office Centre6845 Elm St Ste 507, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 282-8254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor is very patient and understanding. She has enormous knowledge in many aspects of medicine as derive by human emotions and thinking. I am 74 years old and she is the third Physiatrist I have seen in my life and, by far the best one.
About Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1346404118
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
