Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nesterenko works at Central Revitalizing Psychiatry of New Jersey in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Bradenton, FL and Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, ADHD and-or ADD and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    795 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-5161
  2. 2
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 677-3366
  3. 3
    Palma Sola Medical Associates
    2227 59TH ST W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 462-3876
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    McLean Office Centre
    6845 Elm St Ste 507, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 282-8254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2019
    The Doctor is very patient and understanding. She has enormous knowledge in many aspects of medicine as derive by human emotions and thinking. I am 74 years old and she is the third Physiatrist I have seen in my life and, by far the best one.
    Brian Oshrin — Oct 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD
    About Dr. Marina Nesterenko, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1346404118
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
