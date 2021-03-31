Overview

Dr. Marina Milman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Milman works at Kidz Kare Of Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.