Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Morton Hospital.
Dr. Kuperman-Beade works at
Locations
Oncology Surgeons Inc1 Randall Sq, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 751-7546Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Truesdale Health1030 President Ave Ste 306, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (401) 751-7546Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuperman and her staff are informative, courteous and professional. Felt comfortable as they removed cancer cells from my head. Thankful to be her patient.
About Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1477572816
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic, Dermatologic, Laser, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine
- Brown Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Dermatology
