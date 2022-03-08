Overview

Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Kuperman-Beade works at Surgical Cosmetic Dematology RI in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.