Dr. Marina Kravets, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kravets works at St. Mary Medical Arts Internal Medicine in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.