Dr. Marina Kovalevsky, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Marina Kovalevsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Kovalevsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kovalevsky works at
Locations
-
1
Marina Kovalevsky M.d. A Professional Corp.7737 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 650-3335
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovalevsky?
I think it's a best doctor around our West Hollywood area, straight forward and very professional. After few months looking for a doctor for our mom, thanks God we got her.
About Dr. Marina Kovalevsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1144377607
Education & Certifications
- KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovalevsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovalevsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovalevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovalevsky works at
Dr. Kovalevsky speaks Armenian and Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovalevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovalevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovalevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovalevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.