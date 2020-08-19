Overview

Dr. Marina Kovalevsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kovalevsky works at Marina Kovalevsky M.d. A Professional Corp. in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.