Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Medical Center
Dr. Jungwirth works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology2236C Gallows Rd Fl 2, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (443) 351-3376
Clinical Dermatology Center14500 Avion Pkwy Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 705-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to a few different dermatologists in the area and Dr. Jungwirth is by far my favorite! I had initially selected her because of her credentials (I saw that she went to Princeton, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, etc). When I had my appointment, I was really impressed by her knowledge of my issue and the way she listened to me. She explained everything clearly and made me feel confident that she would help me get the right treatment. Will definitely be going back!
About Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Princeton University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
