Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
-
1
Inna Santkovsky, MD216 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 735-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobson?
She is very helpful and friendly. Answered all my questions patiently and spend time with me. I had a very bad experience with an irresponsible doctor previously, so meeting her and getting immediate help along with a smiling face made feel so good and happy. That is very important for a pregnant woman. Also, gave me an appointment in just 24 hours when I said it is kinda urgent. I cannot thank her enough. Love love love her. Staff is also very helpful and nice. Office is very clean.
About Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1831145473
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.