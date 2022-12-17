See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
General Surgery
Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Gorelik works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Center Of Excellence, OBG
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Miami Dade Surgical Group - Red Road
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 504, South Miami, FL 33143
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Tracheal Surgery

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colostomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery for Cancer and Diverticular Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Mammotome® Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Marina Gorelik encompasses everything that could define an excellent health care provider. Her extraordinary level of knowledge and skills, paired with incredible amounts of dedication, commitment, professionalism, compassion, patience and support makes her the best surgeon a patient could have.
    Ketty Dominguez — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO

    General Surgery
    English, Russian and Ukrainian
    1316365182
    Education & Certifications

    Kendall Regional Medical Center
    Touro University Nevada
    University Of California
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelik is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gorelik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorelik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

