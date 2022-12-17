Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Gorelik works at
Locations
Miami Center Of Excellence, OBG8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 250-2649Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Miami Dade Surgical Group - Red Road6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 504, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 239-6379Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marina Gorelik encompasses everything that could define an excellent health care provider. Her extraordinary level of knowledge and skills, paired with incredible amounts of dedication, commitment, professionalism, compassion, patience and support makes her the best surgeon a patient could have.
About Dr. Marina Gorelik, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Kendall Regional Medical Center
- Touro University Nevada
- University Of California
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gorelik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gorelik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelik works at
Dr. Gorelik speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.