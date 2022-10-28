Dr. Marina Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Goldman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
Nmc Homecare1250 Greenwood Ave Ste 4, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 740-3690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!! Having worked in healthcare for 40 years I can say without any reservation that you are in the best hands possible. Dr Goldman listens, cares about your well-being and has tremendous knowledge of psychiatry, including addiction and other medical issues. Her medication management is superb. She will not prescribe medication unless it is needed, checks for interactions with other meds you are taking and stops medications when no longer required. You won’t find a more knowledgeable, caring and ethical physician.
About Dr. Marina Goldman, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1609060326
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
