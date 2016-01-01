Dr. Marina Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Gold, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Institute Of Health Ministry.
Dr. Gold works at
Locations
1
Comfort Dental Group26781 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 Directions (661) 297-1177
- 2 1330 S Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 507-8181
3
PC Medical Clinic27141 Hidaway Ave Ste 204, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marina Gold, MD
- Family Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1770653974
Education & Certifications
- Moscow Medical Institute Of Health Ministry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold speaks Armenian and Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
