Dr. Galea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Galea, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Galea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Galea works at
Locations
Marina Galea MD PC2143 Morris Ave Ste 101, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-4145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Galea for years. She has helped me work through major traumatic events I’ve experienced in my life. She is knowledgeable, professional and trustworthy. She has empathy for her patients and has always been supportive of my needs and concerns. My insurance plan changed and I pay out of pocket because she is worth it. My health and peace of mind it’s all that matters to me.
About Dr. Marina Galea, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649242793
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galea speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.