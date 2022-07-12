Dr. Marina Gabriel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Gabriel, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Gabriel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Locations
-
1
Lorraine Road Dental Care7385 UNIVERSITY PKWY, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 280-3917Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
Moved here a little over a year ago. Lost a filling and needed to see a Dentist, since mine was still where I came from. Did some checking on my own, and found Lorraine Dental. So glad I did, because Dr. Gabriel did a great job. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Marina Gabriel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1699333005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gabriel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.