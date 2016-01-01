Overview

Dr. Marina Feygin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Feygin works at Marina J. Feygin Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.