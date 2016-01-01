Dr. Damis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marina Damis, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Damis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Locations
Uh Regional Hospitals13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6586Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Geauga County Vns & Hospice13221 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 958-5482
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics - Ravenna6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 297-0811Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Marina Damis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881978781
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
