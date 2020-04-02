Overview

Dr. Marina Cherkassky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (RSMU) and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Cherkassky works at Jefferson Family Medicine Bustleton in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

