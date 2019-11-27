Overview

Dr. Marina Charitou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NY U and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Charitou works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hyperaldosteronism and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.