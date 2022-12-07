See All Dermatologists in Milford, PA
Dr. Marina Buckley, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marina Buckley, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Buckley works at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center in Milford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center
    303 W Harford St, Milford, PA 18337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 379-5518
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Ambulatory Phlebectomy

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    she is very personable and works with you.
    Tianna V. — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marina Buckley, MD
    About Dr. Marina Buckley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1548351208
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley works at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center in Milford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Buckley’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

